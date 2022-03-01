Nebraska tops No. 23 OSU, Hoiberg's 1st win over ranked foe JACOB BENGE, Associated Press March 1, 2022 Updated: March 1, 2022 10:25 p.m.
1 of7 Ohio State guard Jamari Wheeler, right, and forward E.J. Liddell head off the court after the team's 78-70 loss to Nebraska in an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Nebraska guard Alonzo Verge, right, chases a loose ball in front of Ohio State guard Malaki Branham during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Nebraska won 78-70. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Ohio State guard Eugene Brown, right, knocks the ball away from Nebraska guard Trey McGowens during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg gestures to players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Nebraska center Eduardo Andre, rear, fouls Ohio State guard Jimmy Sotos, left, in front of Nebraska guard Alonzo Verge during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Nebraska guard Bryce McGowen, right, is defended by Ohio State center Joey Brunk during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, left, shoots over Nebraska forward Lat Mayen during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bryce McGowens scored 26 points, Alonzo Verge Jr. had 13 points and 11 assists, and Nebraska beat No. 23 Ohio State 78-70 on Tuesday night.
The Cornhuskers (9-21, 3-16 Big Ten) bested a ranked opponent for the first time under third-year coach Fred Hoiberg. He came in 0-23 against teams in the AP Top 25, and Nebraska was 0-24 overall since beating a ranked Maryland squad during the 2019 Big Ten Tournament.