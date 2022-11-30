Nebraska 88, Boston College 67

Bickerstaff 0-0 0-0 0, Penha 5-8 1-3 13, Ashton-Langford 2-11 3-4 9, Madsen 2-5 2-2 7, Zackery 2-8 0-0 4, Langford 2-4 0-0 4, McGlockton 7-9 5-6 20, Kelley 4-9 0-0 10, Mighty 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 11-15 67.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run