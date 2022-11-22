Nebraska 71, Tarleton St. 53

Mitchels 0-5 1-2 1, Caicedo 1-5 0-0 2, Da Silva 11-25 0-0 24, Ivanova 2-9 0-0 6, Jackson 2-6 1-2 6, Omozee 1-1 0-0 2, Turrubiates 3-7 2-2 9, Dick 1-3 0-0 3, Axelsson 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-61 4-6 53
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves