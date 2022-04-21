Naylor, Plesac lead Guardians to sweep of White Sox 6-3 STEVE HERRICK , Associated Press April 21, 2022
1 of4 Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor scores past Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Kendall Graveman during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Chicago White Sox's Jake Burger slides safely into home plate against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor hits an RBI single against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets scores against Cleveland Guardians' Austin Hedges during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor had two hits and two RBIs, continuing his comeback from a devastating leg injury and helping the Cleveland Guardians complete a series sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a 6-3 victory on Thursday.
Cleveland took both games of a doubleheader Wednesday against Chicago, which has lost four straight.
