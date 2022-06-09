Nats' Strasburg allows Marlins 7 runs in 1st start in year June 9, 2022 Updated: June 9, 2022 11:22 p.m.
MIAMI (AP) — Jazz Chisholm bunted for a single on the first pitch of Stephen Strasburg’s return from a one-year absence, stole second and the Marlins kept on going in a 7-4 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday night that finished a three-game sweep.
The 33-year-old right-hander, pitching on the 13th anniversary of Washington selecting him with the first overall pick in the amateur draft, allowed seven runs, eight hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings.