Nationals go deep, extend Brewers' losing streak to 7 games PATRICK STEVENS, Associated Press June 10, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of7 Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen, right, steals second against Washington Nationals shortstop Luis Garcia during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Washington Nationals' Josh Bell celebrates his three-run home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Aaron Ashby throws during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell, right, listens to home plate umpire Ramon De Jesus during an argument in the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Washington. Counsell was ejected. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Washington Nationals starting pitcher Erick Fedde throws during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas scores past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez on a single by Juan Soto during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Washington Nationals' Josh Bell (19) celebrates his three-run home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Bell and Keibert Ruiz hit home runs on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning, and the Washington Nationals beat Milwaukee 11-5 Friday night, extending the Brewers’ losing streak to a season-high seven games.
Nelson Cruz and Maikel Franco also homered for the Nationals, who snapped a three-game skid in the opener of a 10-day, 11-game homestand.
Written By
PATRICK STEVENS