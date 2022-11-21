Nashville 4, Arizona 3

Arizona 0 2 1 0 \u2014 3 Nashville 1 0 2 1 \u2014 4 Nashville won shootout 4-3 First Period_1, Nashville, Granlund 2 (Josi, Forsberg), 7:04 (pp). Second Period_2, Arizona, Crouse 7 (Bjugstad, Maccelli), 8:50. 3, Arizona, Bjugstad 2 (Ritchie, Moser), 15:56. Third Period_4, Nashville, Josi 4 (Johansen, Granlund), 1:03 (pp). 5, Nashville, Duchene 5 (Sissons), 1:31. 6, Arizona, Bjugstad 3, 13:16 (sh). Overtime_None. Shootout_Nashville 4 (Granlund NG, Duchene G, Forsberg G, Johansen G, Josi NG, Parssinen NG, Glass G), Arizona 3 (Schmaltz NG, Bjugstad G, Keller G, Ritchie G, Maccelli NG, Boyd NG, Gostisbehere NG). Shots on Goal_Arizona 12-6-9-0_27. Nashville 11-13-13-9_46. Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 2; Nashville 2 of 7. Goalies_Arizona, Ingram 1-4-1 (46 shots-43 saves). Nashville, Saros 7-6-2 (27-24). A_17,159 (17,113). T_2:46. Referees_Gord Dwyer, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Brandon Gawryletz.