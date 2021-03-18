Nashville 2, Florida 1

Nashville 0 1 1 — 2 Florida 1 0 0 — 1 First Period_1, Florida, Huberdeau 11 (Weegar, Hornqvist), 18:38. Second Period_2, Nashville, Jarnkrok 8 (Carrier, Ekholm), 7:25. Third Period_3, Nashville, Jarnkrok 9 (Granlund), 1:17. Shots on Goal_Nashville 12-7-8_27. Florida 13-15-13_41. Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 3; Florida 0 of 3. Goalies_Nashville, Saros 6-5-0 (41 shots-40 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 12-3-2 (27-25). A_4,559 (19,250). T_2:29. Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Libor Suchanek, James Tobias. More for youSportsIs UConn a blue blood? Will seniors return? How good is...By Mike AnthonySportsGirls ice hockey top performers/games to watchBy Dave Stewart