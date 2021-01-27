Nashville 2, Chicago 1

Chicago 0 0 1 0 — 1 Nashville 0 0 1 1 — 2 Nashville won shootout 1-0 First Period_None. Second Period_None. Third Period_1, Nashville, Cousins 1 (Duchene), 5:24. 2, Chicago, Carpenter 1 (Hagel, Kampf), 9:24. Overtime_None. Shootout_Nashville 1 (Forsberg NG, Duchene G, Ellis NG), Chicago 0 (Kubalik NG, Kane NG, Janmark NG). Shots on Goal_Chicago 5-10-10-5_30. Nashville 5-14-21-2_42. Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 4; Nashville 0 of 4. Goalies_Chicago, Lankinen 2-0-2 (42 shots-41 saves). Nashville, Saros 3-2-0 (30-29). A_0 (17,113). T_2:24. Referees_Francis Charron, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Kory Nagy. More for youSportsFormer UConn star George Springer happy to be closer to homeBy Will AldamSportsNo. 3 UConn at No. 19 Arkansas: Time, TV and what you...By Doug Bonjour