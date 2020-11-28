FG FT Reb
ARK.-PINE BLUFF Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bell 26 2-11 4-4 2-5 1 5 9
Doss 34 6-17 1-2 1-4 2 2 16
Stredic 29 1-4 1-2 1-3 0 5 3
Johnson 26 5-9 2-2 1-7 4 0 13
Morris 23 2-4 6-7 1-6 0 2 10
Boyd 26 0-2 0-0 0-2 0 2 0
Lynn 11 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 2 3
Jones 9 1-2 2-4 0-0 0 1 4
Stokes 8 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Posey 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
T.Doolittle 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Ivory 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 18-53 16-21 6-28 7 19 58

Percentages: FG .340, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Doss 3-9, Johnson 1-1, Lynn 1-1, Bell 1-2, Boyd 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bell, Boyd).

Turnovers: 15 (Doss 7, Bell 3, Morris 2, Jones, Lynn, Posey).

Steals: 3 (Morris 2, Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
WISCONSIN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ford 25 3-7 2-2 1-4 2 0 10
Potter 20 6-9 6-8 2-5 3 0 19
Reuvers 21 5-7 4-6 2-2 1 4 14
Davison 15 2-5 0-0 1-3 2 1 5
Trice 19 6-9 0-0 0-3 3 0 15
Jon.Davis 25 3-10 2-3 0-8 2 1 9
Anderson 19 2-4 2-2 0-4 1 3 7
Wahl 18 2-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 5
Carlson 16 0-1 3-4 0-2 2 4 3
Crowl 8 1-1 0-0 0-1 1 4 2
Jor.Davis 3 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 2
Gilmore 3 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Hedstrom 3 0-1 1-2 0-0 0 1 1
Higginbottom 2 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Taphorn 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 31-61 20-27 7-36 17 19 92

Percentages: FG .508, FT .741.

3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Trice 3-6, Ford 2-3, Anderson 1-1, Wahl 1-1, Jon.Davis 1-2, Potter 1-2, Davison 1-3, Gilmore 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Wahl 2, Carlson, Crowl, Jon.Davis, Potter, Reuvers).

Turnovers: 6 (Anderson 2, Carlson, Crowl, Potter, Reuvers).

Steals: 9 (Potter 3, Anderson 2, Davison, Ford, Reuvers, Wahl).

Technical Fouls: None.

Ark.-Pine Bluff 19 39 58
Wisconsin 53 39 92

