NO. 4 WISCONSIN 82, GREEN BAY 42
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GREEN BAY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|P.Taylor
|27
|4-11
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|8
|A.Davis
|30
|3-12
|2-3
|1-2
|0
|1
|9
|Jefferson
|27
|4-12
|2-6
|0-3
|1
|2
|12
|Kellogg
|28
|2-6
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|4
|Pipes
|38
|2-12
|2-2
|0-5
|2
|1
|6
|Stieber
|18
|0-1
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|1
|Kirciman
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Thompson
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|D.Taylor
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jones
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Claflin
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Schaefer
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-57
|7-13
|4-22
|5
|10
|42
Percentages: FG .281, FT .538.
3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Jefferson 2-7, A.Davis 1-3, Kirciman 0-1, Stieber 0-1, Pipes 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (A.Davis, P.Taylor).
Turnovers: 10 (A.Davis 2, Jefferson 2, Jones 2, Kellogg 2, Kirciman, Pipes).
Steals: 3 (A.Davis, Jefferson, Pipes).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WISCONSIN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ford
|22
|5-9
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|2
|13
|Potter
|24
|6-8
|2-3
|3-8
|2
|1
|14
|Reuvers
|19
|5-9
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|3
|13
|Davison
|23
|3-6
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|10
|Trice
|23
|2-6
|0-0
|0-4
|5
|0
|4
|Wahl
|20
|5-7
|0-0
|3-15
|4
|1
|11
|Jon.Davis
|19
|1-4
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|2
|2
|Carlson
|16
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|4
|Anderson
|15
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|4
|Crowl
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Gilmore
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Jor.Davis
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Hedstrom
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Higginbottom
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Taphorn
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-61
|5-6
|9-45
|18
|15
|82
Percentages: FG .557, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Reuvers 3-4, Davison 2-3, Ford 2-5, Jor.Davis 1-1, Wahl 1-2, Carlson 0-1, Crowl 0-1, Potter 0-1, Taphorn 0-1, Trice 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Reuvers 2, Wahl 2, Carlson, Ford, Jon.Davis).
Turnovers: 10 (Ford 3, Wahl 3, Potter 2, Jon.Davis, Reuvers).
Steals: 4 (Wahl 2, Carlson, Davison).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Green Bay
|12
|30
|—
|42
|Wisconsin
|34
|48
|—
|82
.
