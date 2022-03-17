NO. 18 SAINT MARY'S 82, INDIANA 53

|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jackson-Davis
|31
|5-12
|2-2
|0-7
|2
|0
|12
|Kopp
|23
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Thompson
|21
|1-6
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|4
|3
|X.Johnson
|25
|3-8
|5-6
|0-2
|5
|4
|11
|Stewart
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Geronimo
|20
|3-5
|2-2
|3-6
|1
|3
|9
|Phinisee
|17
|0-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Bates
|16
|2-5
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|2
|7
|Galloway
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Lander
|6
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Durr
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Leal
|5
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Duncomb
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-53
|15-18
|5-26
|8
|18
|53
Percentages: FG .340, FT .833.