NO. 11 ARKANSAS 99, SAN JOSE STATE 58

FG FT Reb
SAN JOSE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
T.Anderson 22 1-5 0-0 0-2 0 1 2
Tolbert 29 5-8 1-2 5-11 0 3 12
Diallo 21 5-9 0-1 2-4 0 4 10
Cardenas 32 3-7 1-2 0-1 2 2 9
Moore 28 8-14 2-2 0-0 4 2 21
Gorener 18 1-4 0-2 1-4 0 2 2
Vaihola 17 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Amey 9 0-4 0-0 1-1 2 2 0
Elder 6 0-2 2-2 0-1 0 1 2
G.Anderson 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
King 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Simeth 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Torbor 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Perry 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-57 6-11 9-25 8 19 58

Percentages: FG .404, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Moore 3-6, Cardenas 2-3, Tolbert 1-2, Elder 0-1, G.Anderson 0-1, Amey 0-2, Gorener 0-2, T.Anderson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Diallo 2, Simeth).

Turnovers: 18 (Moore 4, Cardenas 3, Vaihola 3, Amey 2, Tolbert 2, Diallo, Perry, Simeth, T.Anderson).

Steals: 6 (Moore 4, T.Anderson, Tolbert).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ARKANSAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Makhi.Mitchell 11 4-6 0-1 2-4 0 1 8
Black 32 3-5 1-1 1-4 6 2 8
Council 26 5-6 6-6 0-3 1 1 17
Smith 24 6-14 1-2 0-1 5 1 16
Walsh 18 3-5 0-0 1-3 0 0 6
Brazile 30 8-9 6-8 0-5 2 2 23
Davis 22 0-2 0-0 0-1 3 2 0
Graham 12 4-5 3-3 1-6 1 0 11
Ford 7 1-1 0-0 0-0 3 0 2
Pinion 5 2-3 0-0 1-2 0 1 5
Dunning 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Johnson 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Arbogast 2 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Blake 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Makhe.Mitchell 1 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 37-59 17-21 7-31 22 12 99
Percentages: FG .627, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 8-13, .615 (Smith 3-5, Black 1-1, Council 1-1, Pinion 1-1, Arbogast 1-2, Brazile 1-2, Davis 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Brazile 2, Davis, Makhi.Mitchell, Walsh).

Turnovers: 11 (Council 3, Black 2, Brazile 2, Graham 2, Blake, Makhi.Mitchell).

Steals: 8 (Council 3, Brazile, Graham, Johnson, Makhi.Mitchell, Walsh).

Technical Fouls: None.

San Jose St. 35 23 58
Arkansas 40 59 99

