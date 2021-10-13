Through games of Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 Goal Scoring Assists Name Team GP G Name Team GP A Max Pacioretty Vegas 1 2 Mark Stone Vegas 1 3 Teddy Blueger Pittsburgh 1 1 Kris Letang Pittsburgh 1 2 Brian Boyle Pittsburgh 1 1 Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 1 2 Anthony Cirelli Tampa Bay 1 1 Jeff Carter Pittsburgh 1 1 Ryan Donato Seattle 1 1 Anthony Cirelli Tampa Bay 1 1 Morgan Geekie Seattle 1 1 Joonas Donskoi Seattle 1 1 Danton Heinen Pittsburgh 1 1 Vince Dunn Seattle 1 1 Alex Killorn Tampa Bay 1 1 Jordan Eberle Seattle 1 1 Jonathan Marchessault Vegas 1 1 Nicolas Hague Vegas 1 1 Jared McCann Seattle 1 1 Victor Hedman Tampa Bay 1 1 Evan Rodrigues Pittsburgh 1 1 William Karlsson Vegas 1 1 Bryan Rust Pittsburgh 1 1 Sam Lafferty Pittsburgh 1 1 Dominik Simon Pittsburgh 1 1 Jeremy Lauzon Seattle 1 1 Chandler Stephenson Vegas 1 1 John Marino Pittsburgh 1 1 Brock McGinn Pittsburgh 1 1 Drew O'Connor Pittsburgh 1 1 Max Pacioretty Vegas 1 1 Jaden Schwartz Seattle 1 1 Chandler Stephenson Vegas 1 1 ___ Power Play Goals Short Handed Goals Name Team GP PP Name Team GP SH ___ Power Play Assists Short Handed Assists Name Team GP PPA Name Team GP SHA ___ Power Play Points Short Handed Points Name Team GP PPP Name Team GP SHP ___ Game Winning Goals Name Team GP GW Dominik Simon Pittsburgh 1 1 Chandler Stephenson Vegas 1 1 ___ Shots Name Team GP S Max Pacioretty Vegas 1 8 Mark Giordano Seattle 1 5 Erik Cernak Tampa Bay 1 4 Danton Heinen Pittsburgh 1 4 Jonathan Marchessault Vegas 1 4 Dominik Simon Pittsburgh 1 4 Reilly Smith Vegas 1 4 Jason Zucker Pittsburgh 1 4 Teddy Blueger Pittsburgh 1 3 Vince Dunn Seattle 1 3 Morgan Geekie Seattle 1 3 Victor Hedman Tampa Bay 1 3 Alex Killorn Tampa Bay 1 3 Ondrej Palat Tampa Bay 1 3 Nolan Patrick Vegas 1 3 Brayden Point Tampa Bay 1 3 Evan Rodrigues Pittsburgh 1 3 Bryan Rust Pittsburgh 1 3 Jan Rutta Tampa Bay 1 3 Joonas Donskoi Seattle 1 2 ___ Plus\/Minus Name Team GP +\/- Max Pacioretty Vegas 1 3 Mark Stone Vegas 1 3 Teddy Blueger Pittsburgh 1 2 Brian Dumoulin Pittsburgh 1 2 Kris Letang Pittsburgh 1 2 John Marino Pittsburgh 1 2 Brock McGinn Pittsburgh 1 2 Marcus Pettersson Pittsburgh 1 2 Dominik Simon Pittsburgh 1 2 Chandler Stephenson Vegas 1 2 Jeff Carter Pittsburgh 1 1 Joonas Donskoi Seattle 1 1 Danton Heinen Pittsburgh 1 1 Marcus Johansson Seattle 1 1 Alex Killorn Tampa Bay 1 1 Sam Lafferty Pittsburgh 1 1 Drew O'Connor Pittsburgh 1 1 Evan Rodrigues Pittsburgh 1 1 Bryan Rust Pittsburgh 1 1 Jaden Schwartz Seattle 1 1 ___