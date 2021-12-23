Through Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|29
|17
|32
|49
|6
|25
|5
|0
|1
|109
|15.6
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|29
|23
|26
|49
|9
|20
|13
|1
|6
|98
|23.5
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|31
|22
|25
|47
|18
|6
|5
|1
|2
|145
|15.2
|Nazem Kadri
|Colorado
|24
|11
|27
|38
|7
|30
|5
|0
|1
|75
|14.7
|Kirill Kaprizov
|Minnesota
|30
|12
|24
|36
|11
|10
|1
|0
|2
|105
|11.4
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|29
|14
|21
|35
|6
|8
|6
|0
|3
|78
|17.9
|Artemi Panarin
|N.Y. Rangers
|29
|9
|24
|33
|5
|14
|2
|0
|3
|72
|12.5
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|29
|10
|23
|33
|7
|22
|1
|1
|2
|75
|13.3
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|27
|20
|13
|33
|3
|6
|8
|0
|4
|121
|16.5
|J.T. Miller
|Vancouver
|31
|10
|22
|32
|1
|16
|4
|0
|1
|80
|12.5
|John Tavares
|Toronto
|29
|13
|19
|32
|4
|12
|5
|0
|1
|95
|13.7
|Sebastian Aho
|Carolina
|26
|15
|17
|32
|12
|12
|6
|0
|1
|85
|17.6
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg
|30
|18
|14
|32
|-2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|126
|14.3
|Adam Fox
|N.Y. Rangers
|30
|5
|26
|31
|7
|14
|0
|1
|1
|58
|8.6
|Victor Hedman
|Tampa Bay
|30
|7
|24
|31
|13
|20
|2
|0
|2
|77
|9.1
|Chandler Stephenson
|Vegas
|31
|9
|22
|31
|10
|10
|0
|1
|1
|50
|18.0
|William Nylander
|Toronto
|30
|13
|18
|31
|1
|6
|5
|0
|4
|109
|11.9
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Calgary
|28
|10
|20
|30
|16
|6
|1
|0
|3
|92
|10.9
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|24
|14
|16
|30
|11
|16
|7
|0
|0
|81
|17.3
|Troy Terry
|Anaheim
|31
|18
|12
|30
|3
|12
|5
|0
|4
|74
|24.3