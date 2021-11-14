Through Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|13
|14
|14
|28
|11
|4
|6
|0
|5
|44
|31.8
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|13
|9
|16
|25
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|56
|16.1
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|14
|12
|12
|24
|12
|2
|2
|1
|0
|64
|18.8
|Troy Terry
|Anaheim
|14
|11
|8
|19
|3
|4
|3
|0
|3
|33
|33.3
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg
|14
|11
|8
|19
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|58
|19.0
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|14
|5
|13
|18
|7
|8
|1
|1
|1
|41
|12.2
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|12
|8
|10
|18
|2
|12
|2
|0
|1
|25
|32.0
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|Edmonton
|13
|0
|17
|17
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|0.0
|Andrei Svechnikov
|Carolina
|13
|7
|10
|17
|8
|22
|1
|0
|1
|44
|15.9
|J.T. Miller
|Vancouver
|15
|7
|10
|17
|1
|4
|2
|0
|1
|37
|18.9
|Mikael Granlund
|Nashville
|15
|3
|13
|16
|7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|22
|13.6
|Roman Josi
|Nashville
|15
|6
|10
|16
|10
|14
|4
|0
|1
|44
|13.6
|Drake Batherson
|Ottawa
|14
|7
|9
|16
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|42
|16.7
|Anze Kopitar
|Los Angeles
|15
|8
|8
|16
|-2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|46
|17.4
|Matt Duchene
|Nashville
|15
|9
|7
|16
|3
|6
|2
|0
|3
|44
|20.5
|Tyler Bertuzzi
|Detroit
|13
|9
|7
|16
|9
|12
|1
|0
|2
|32
|28.1
|Aleksander Barkov
|Florida
|14
|9
|7
|16
|10
|2
|2
|0
|2
|43
|20.9
|Adam Fox
|N.Y. Rangers
|14
|3
|12
|15
|4
|6
|0
|1
|1
|29
|10.3
|Artemi Panarin
|N.Y. Rangers
|14
|4
|11
|15
|-3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|27
|14.8
|Lucas Raymond
|Detroit
|16
|6
|9
|15
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|42
|14.3