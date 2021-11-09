Through Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|10
|10
|13
|23
|12
|2
|4
|0
|4
|33
|30.3
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|10
|8
|14
|22
|5
|2
|4
|0
|1
|46
|17.4
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|12
|11
|10
|21
|9
|2
|2
|1
|0
|60
|18.3
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|12
|5
|11
|16
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|34
|14.7
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg
|11
|8
|8
|16
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|46
|17.4
|Anze Kopitar
|Los Angeles
|12
|7
|8
|15
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|39
|17.9
|Tyler Bertuzzi
|Detroit
|10
|9
|6
|15
|10
|10
|1
|0
|2
|25
|36.0
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|Edmonton
|10
|0
|14
|14
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|0.0
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|9
|4
|10
|14
|-1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|18
|22.2
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Calgary
|11
|4
|10
|14
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|12.9
|J.T. Miller
|Vancouver
|12
|5
|9
|14
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|27
|18.5
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|11
|6
|8
|14
|-4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|32
|18.8
|Lucas Raymond
|Detroit
|13
|6
|8
|14
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|38
|15.8
|Andrei Svechnikov
|Carolina
|10
|7
|7
|14
|9
|18
|1
|0
|1
|38
|18.4
|Elias Lindholm
|Calgary
|11
|7
|7
|14
|12
|2
|2
|1
|2
|32
|21.9
|Troy Terry
|Anaheim
|12
|8
|6
|14
|0
|4
|3
|0
|2
|25
|32.0
|Artemi Panarin
|N.Y. Rangers
|13
|2
|11
|13
|-5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|21
|9.5
|Mitch Marner
|Toronto
|13
|3
|10
|13
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|39
|7.7
|Adam Fox
|N.Y. Rangers
|13
|3
|10
|13
|2
|6
|0
|1
|1
|29
|10.3
|John Tavares
|Toronto
|13
|7
|6
|13
|0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|47
|14.9