Through Monday, May 10, 2021
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|53
|32
|68
|100
|26
|20
|9
|0
|10
|192
|16.7
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|53
|30
|49
|79
|30
|22
|15
|1
|8
|160
|18.8
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|54
|20
|47
|67
|24
|20
|0
|0
|5
|153
|13.1
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|52
|28
|39
|67
|25
|46
|4
|4
|5
|141
|19.9
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|55
|15
|51
|66
|-7
|14
|3
|0
|3
|185
|8.1
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|47
|20
|45
|65
|22
|37
|8
|0
|2
|204
|9.8
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|50
|40
|25
|65
|24
|10
|10
|0
|12
|214
|18.7
|Sidney Crosby
|Pittsburgh
|55
|24
|38
|62
|8
|26
|5
|1
|5
|159
|15.1
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|55
|20
|41
|61
|12
|36
|5
|0
|1
|122
|16.4
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|49
|30
|31
|61
|25
|32
|9
|0
|7
|170
|17.6
|Mark Stone
|Vegas
|53
|21
|39
|60
|25
|28
|6
|1
|8
|95
|22.1
|Artemi Panarin
|N.Y. Rangers
|42
|17
|41
|58
|14
|6
|5
|0
|1
|106
|16.0
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|53
|20
|38
|58
|-8
|12
|4
|0
|4
|114
|17.5
|Jake Guentzel
|Pittsburgh
|56
|23
|34
|57
|7
|28
|6
|0
|7
|141
|16.3
|Sebastian Aho
|Carolina
|55
|24
|33
|57
|18
|30
|7
|3
|7
|145
|16.6
|Aleksander Barkov
|Florida
|49
|26
|31
|57
|11
|14
|7
|1
|6
|174
|14.9
|Alex DeBrincat
|Chicago
|51
|31
|23
|54
|4
|12
|9
|1
|7
|153
|20.3
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|54
|15
|38
|53
|0
|14
|5
|0
|0
|90
|16.7
|Max Pacioretty
|Vegas
|48
|24
|27
|51
|20
|14
|6
|0
|6
|174
|13.8
|Kirill Kaprizov
|Minnesota
|54
|27
|24
|51
|11
|16
|8
|0
|3
|152
|17.8