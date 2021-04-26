Skip to main content
Sports

NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Monday, April 26, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 45 25 52 77 16 18 8 0 9 160 15.6
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 45 22 42 64 25 20 10 1 6 133 16.5
Mitchell Marner Toronto 48 17 42 59 16 18 0 0 4 138 12.3
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 41 18 41 59 26 28 7 0 2 172 10.5
Patrick Kane Chicago 48 15 43 58 1 14 3 0 3 164 9.1
Auston Matthews Toronto 44 34 24 58 16 10 10 0 9 187 18.2
Brad Marchand Boston 45 25 32 57 23 44 3 3 4 114 21.9
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 38 17 39 56 17 2 5 0 1 100 17.0
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 48 20 36 56 12 24 4 1 5 145 13.8
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 47 18 36 54 -6 12 3 0 4 102 17.6
Mark Stone Vegas 46 18 35 53 26 22 6 1 7 83 21.7
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 49 16 36 52 6 24 4 0 1 104 15.4
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 49 21 31 52 10 26 5 0 6 123 17.1
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 43 26 26 52 24 28 8 0 6 147 17.7
Aleksander Barkov Florida 43 22 27 49 12 14 5 1 5 158 13.9
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 48 14 34 48 0 14 5 0 0 80 17.5
Max Pacioretty Vegas 45 22 25 47 19 12 5 0 6 166 13.3
Adam Fox N.Y. Rangers 48 5 41 46 23 14 2 1 1 93 5.4
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 47 21 25 46 15 15 6 0 5 148 14.2
Sebastian Aho Carolina 47 20 25 45 12 26 6 3 5 121 16.5
