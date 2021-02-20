Through Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|19
|9
|23
|32
|3
|12
|4
|0
|3
|75
|12.0
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|19
|10
|18
|28
|12
|4
|5
|1
|4
|52
|19.2
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|18
|8
|19
|27
|16
|10
|0
|0
|2
|46
|17.4
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|19
|8
|18
|26
|5
|10
|2
|0
|0
|69
|11.6
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|17
|16
|9
|25
|8
|2
|5
|0
|5
|71
|22.5
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|17
|9
|14
|23
|-1
|6
|2
|0
|2
|38
|23.7
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|15
|7
|15
|22
|3
|10
|2
|0
|1
|20
|35.0
|Brock Boeser
|Vancouver
|21
|12
|9
|21
|-1
|8
|3
|1
|1
|56
|21.4
|Quinn Hughes
|Vancouver
|21
|2
|18
|20
|-13
|8
|0
|0
|0
|54
|3.7
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|15
|8
|12
|20
|-1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|32
|25.0
|Anze Kopitar
|Los Angeles
|15
|4
|15
|19
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|36
|11.1
|David Perron
|St. Louis
|17
|6
|12
|18
|5
|12
|2
|0
|2
|44
|13.6
|Aleksander Barkov
|Florida
|15
|6
|12
|18
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|52
|11.5
|James van Riemsdyk
|Philadelphia
|14
|7
|11
|18
|6
|4
|5
|0
|0
|32
|21.9
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|15
|7
|11
|18
|5
|2
|4
|1
|1
|55
|12.7
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|15
|9
|9
|18
|6
|6
|2
|1
|1
|41
|22.0
|Alex DeBrincat
|Chicago
|15
|9
|9
|18
|6
|2
|3
|0
|3
|53
|17.0
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|Winnipeg
|17
|10
|8
|18
|12
|2
|2
|0
|3
|61
|16.4
|Joe Pavelski
|Dallas
|12
|9
|8
|17
|4
|6
|7
|0
|2
|32
|28.1
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Calgary
|17
|9
|8
|17
|1
|2
|4
|0
|3
|39
|23.1