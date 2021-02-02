Through Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|11
|8
|14
|22
|0
|6
|3
|0
|3
|43
|18.6
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|11
|6
|15
|21
|10
|4
|4
|1
|2
|30
|20.0
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|10
|2
|12
|14
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|41
|4.9
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|10
|5
|9
|14
|1
|8
|0
|0
|2
|22
|22.7
|James van Riemsdyk
|Philadelphia
|10
|5
|8
|13
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|20
|25.0
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|10
|5
|8
|13
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|26
|19.2
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|9
|6
|7
|13
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|26
|23.1
|Anze Kopitar
|Los Angeles
|8
|1
|11
|12
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|19
|5.3
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|9
|4
|8
|12
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|26
|15.4
|Artemi Panarin
|N.Y. Rangers
|9
|5
|7
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|25
|20.0
|Cale Makar
|Colorado
|10
|1
|10
|11
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|23
|4.3
|Quinn Hughes
|Vancouver
|12
|1
|10
|11
|-6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|32
|3.1
|Mark Stone
|Vegas
|7
|2
|9
|11
|6
|9
|0
|0
|2
|15
|13.3
|Jack Eichel
|Buffalo
|10
|2
|9
|11
|-6
|2
|1
|0
|1
|39
|5.1
|Blake Wheeler
|Winnipeg
|9
|3
|8
|11
|-7
|10
|1
|0
|0
|21
|14.3
|John Carlson
|Washington
|10
|4
|7
|11
|-3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|29
|13.8
|Bo Horvat
|Vancouver
|12
|5
|6
|11
|-1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|26
|19.2
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|9
|5
|6
|11
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|38
|13.2
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg
|9
|6
|5
|11
|-3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|25
|24.0
|Brock Boeser
|Vancouver
|12
|8
|3
|11
|-3
|6
|2
|0
|1
|33
|24.2