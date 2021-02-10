NFL carousel will spin soon, and not just for quarterbacks BARRY WILNER, AP Pro Football Writer Feb. 10, 2021 Updated: Feb. 10, 2021 12:52 p.m.
1 of4 Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson walks off the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. Star quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, because they weren’t authorized to discuss the request publicly. Eric Christian Smith/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks to throw the ball against the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game in Miami Gardens, Fla., in this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo. Washington’s biggest offseason need is to figure out its quarterback situation. Trade for DeShaun Watson? Sign Cam Newton? Roll with Alex Smith and Kyle Allen? Coach Ron Rivera says “nothing is off the table.” Doug Murray/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 FILE - Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., in this Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, file photo. The Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade not only has whet fans' appetites for big deals, it's caused a social media frenzy about which quarterbacks are headed elsewhere. Matt Ludtke/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 FILE - San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., in this Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, file photo. The Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade not only has whet fans' appetites for big deals, it's caused a social media frenzy about which quarterbacks are headed elsewhere. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
The Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade not only has whet fans' appetites for big deals, it's caused a social media frenzy about which quarterbacks are headed elsewhere.
That could happen with the likes of Carson Wentz, Jimmy Garoppolo, Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton. And on a slightly less publicized level with Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston, Sam Darnold and Mitchell Trubisky.