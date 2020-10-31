49, Cleveland at Dallas 10/4<

45, Tampa Bay at Las Vegas 10/25<

43, Green Bay at Minnesota 9/13<

43, Miami at San Francisco 10/11<

43, Kansas City at Denver 10/25<

Fewest

0, N.Y. Jets at Miami 10/18<

3, Dallas at Washington 10/25<

3, Cincinnati at Baltimore 10/11<

6, New England vs. San Francisco 10/25<

6, Cleveland at Baltimore 9/13<

TOTAL YARDS Most

607, Tennessee vs. Houston 10/18<

572, Seattle at Arizona 10/26<

570, Dallas vs. Atlanta 9/20<

566, Dallas vs. Cleveland 10/4<

523, Buffalo at Miami 9/20<

Fewest

15, Seattle vs. Dallas 9/27<

55, Dallas at Seattle 9/27<

108, Washington vs. Los Angeles 10/11<

142, Dallas at Washington 10/25<

175, Minnesota at Indianapolis 9/20<

RUSHING YARDS Most

307, Cleveland at Dallas 10/4<

263, Tennessee vs. Houston 10/18<

261, Arizona at Dallas 10/20<

259, Green Bay vs. Detroit 9/20<

250, New England vs. Las Vegas 9/27<

Fewest

5, Dallas at Seattle 9/27<

14, Seattle vs. Dallas 9/27<

28, Chicago vs. Indianapolis 10/4<

29, Houston at Pittsburgh 9/27<

29, N.Y. Giants vs. Pittsburgh 9/14<

NET PASSING YARDS Most

502, Dallas vs. Cleveland 10/4<

450, Atlanta vs. Seattle 9/13<

450, Dallas vs. Atlanta 9/20<

422, Cincinnati vs. Cleveland 10/25<

415, Buffalo at Miami 9/20<

Fewest

7, Seattle vs. Dallas 9/27<

50, Dallas at Seattle 9/27<

97, Baltimore vs. Kansas City 9/29<

111, Washington vs. Los Angeles 10/11<

112, N.Y. Giants vs. Washington 10/18<

TIMES SACKED BY OPPONENT Most

8, Washington vs. Los Angeles 10/11<

8, Philadelphia at Washington 9/13<

8, Cincinnati at Philadelphia 9/27<

PASSES HAD INTERCEPTED Most

4, New England vs. San Francisco 10/25<

FUMBLES LOST Most

3, Dallas vs. Atlanta 9/20<

3, Las Vegas at New England 9/27<

3, L.A. Chargers vs. Carolina 9/27<

2, Buffalo vs. New York 9/13<

2, Cleveland at Baltimore 9/13<

2, Carolina at Tampa Bay 9/20<

2, Washington at Arizona 9/20<

2, Washington at Cleveland 9/27<

2, N.Y. Giants vs. San Francisco 9/27<

2, Dallas vs. Cleveland 10/4<

2, Las Vegas vs. Buffalo 10/4<

2, Cincinnati at Baltimore 10/11<

2, Jacksonville at Houston 10/11<

2, Dallas vs. Arizona 10/20<

2, N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia 10/23<

2, Denver vs. Kansas City 10/25<

TURNOVERS Most

5, Washington at Cleveland 9/27<

TIMES LOSING BALL ON FUMBLES LOST OR INTERCEPTIONS Most

5, Washington at Cleveland 9/27<

FIRST DOWNS Most

35, Dallas vs. Cleveland 10/4<

Most

, Seattle vs. Dallas 9/27<

FIRST DOWNS RUSHING Most

18, New England vs. Miami 9/13<

Most

, Dallas at Seattle 9/27<

, Seattle vs. Dallas 9/27<

FIRST DOWNS PASSING Most

29, Dallas vs. Cleveland 10/4<

Most

, Seattle vs. Dallas 9/27<

FIRST DOWNS BY PENALTY Most

7, Denver at New York 10/2<

7, Carolina vs. Chicago 10/18<

TIME OF POSSESSION Most

18:43, N.Y. Jets at Buffalo 9/13<