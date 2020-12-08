WEEK 13

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
TAKE-AWAYS GIVE-AWAYS NET
Int Fum Tot Int Fum Tot DIF.
Kansas City 14 5 19 2 6 8 = +11
Pittsburgh 16 7 23 7 5 12 = +11
Tennessee 11 6 17 5 3 8 = +9
Cleveland 10 10 20 7 6 13 = +7
Indianapolis 13 6 19 9 3 12 = +7
Miami 13 7 20 8 6 14 = +6
Baltimore 6 11 17 8 6 14 = +3
Buffalo 10 9 19 8 9 17 = +2
New England 14 4 18 13 3 16 = +2
N.Y. Jets 8 7 15 12 4 16 = -1
Las Vegas 10 5 15 5 12 17 = -2
L.A. Chargers 6 6 12 9 6 15 = -3
Houston 3 5 8 6 6 12 = -4
Cincinnati 9 3 12 9 10 19 = -7
Jacksonville 9 4 13 13 7 20 = -7
Denver 8 3 11 21 7 28 = -17
AFC Totals 160 98 258 142 99 241 = +17

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
TAKE-AWAYS GIVE-AWAYS NET
Int Fum Tot Int Fum Tot DIF.
New Orleans 13 6 19 4 8 12 = +7
Atlanta 8 9 17 8 4 12 = +5
Carolina 5 12 17 10 3 13 = +4
Green Bay 8 5 13 4 5 9 = +4
Tampa Bay 14 6 20 11 5 16 = +4
N.Y. Giants 10 10 20 10 7 17 = +3
Seattle 11 6 17 11 4 15 = +2
Arizona 10 5 15 10 5 15 = 0
L.A. Rams 12 8 20 10 10 20 = 0
Detroit 7 5 12 10 4 14 = -2
Minnesota 11 6 17 12 9 21 = -4
Washington 11 3 14 9 9 18 = -4
San Francisco 10 7 17 14 8 22 = -5
Chicago 7 5 12 13 5 18 = -6
Philadelphia 3 8 11 16 6 22 = -11
Dallas 4 5 9 10 13 23 = -14
NFC Totals 144 106 250 162 105 267 = -17