WEEK 12

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
TAKE-AWAYS GIVE-AWAYS NET
Int Fum Tot Int Fum Tot DIF.
Pittsburgh 15 6 21 5 4 9 = +12
Tennessee 10 5 15 4 1 5 = +10
Kansas City 10 5 15 2 5 7 = +8
Cleveland 9 8 17 7 4 11 = +6
Indianapolis 12 5 17 8 3 11 = +6
Miami 9 7 16 8 3 11 = +5
Baltimore 5 10 15 7 5 12 = +3
Buffalo 7 9 16 7 6 13 = +3
Las Vegas 8 3 11 3 7 10 = +1
New England 11 4 15 11 3 14 = +1
N.Y. Jets 7 4 11 9 2 11 = 0
Houston 3 5 8 5 5 10 = -2
L.A. Chargers 5 4 9 6 6 12 = -3
Cincinnati 9 1 10 6 8 14 = -4
Jacksonville 8 2 10 11 5 16 = -6
Denver 7 3 10 17 6 23 = -13
AFC Totals 135 81 216 116 73 189 = +27

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
TAKE-AWAYS GIVE-AWAYS NET
Int Fum Tot Int Fum Tot DIF.
New Orleans 11 4 15 3 7 10 = +5
Tampa Bay 14 5 19 9 5 14 = +5
Carolina 5 9 14 9 3 12 = +2
Seattle 9 6 15 10 3 13 = +2
Atlanta 7 4 11 7 3 10 = +1
Arizona 8 4 12 8 4 12 = 0
Green Bay 5 4 9 4 5 9 = 0
L.A. Rams 10 5 15 8 7 15 = 0
N.Y. Giants 8 7 15 9 6 15 = 0
Detroit 7 4 11 9 4 13 = -2
Chicago 6 5 11 11 3 14 = -3
Minnesota 8 4 12 11 5 16 = -4
San Francisco 8 4 12 11 6 17 = -5
Washington 10 3 13 9 9 18 = -5
Philadelphia 3 8 11 14 6 20 = -9
Dallas 4 5 9 10 13 23 = -14
NFC Totals 123 81 204 142 89 231 = -27