WEEK 10

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
TAKE-AWAYS GIVE-AWAYS NET
Int Fum Tot Int Fum Tot DIF.
Tennessee 9 5 14 3 1 4 = +10
Pittsburgh 11 6 17 4 4 8 = +9
Kansas City 9 5 14 1 5 6 = +8
Cleveland 7 7 14 7 3 10 = +4
Indianapolis 11 2 13 7 2 9 = +4
Miami 8 6 14 7 3 10 = +4
Baltimore 4 10 14 6 5 11 = +3
Buffalo 7 9 16 7 6 13 = +3
Las Vegas 7 3 10 2 7 9 = +1
New England 11 4 15 11 3 14 = +1
N.Y. Jets 7 3 10 8 2 10 = 0
Cincinnati 8 1 9 5 7 12 = -3
Jacksonville 7 2 9 7 5 12 = -3
L.A. Chargers 4 4 8 6 5 11 = -3
Houston 2 3 5 5 4 9 = -4
Denver 6 3 9 16 5 21 = -12
AFC Totals 118 73 191 102 67 169 = +22

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
TAKE-AWAYS GIVE-AWAYS NET
Int Fum Tot Int Fum Tot DIF.
Tampa Bay 12 5 17 7 5 12 = +5
New Orleans 9 4 13 3 6 9 = +4
Carolina 5 8 13 7 3 10 = +3
Atlanta 7 3 10 5 3 8 = +2
Green Bay 4 3 7 3 2 5 = +2
Seattle 9 6 15 10 3 13 = +2
Arizona 8 4 12 8 4 12 = 0
L.A. Rams 8 5 13 6 7 13 = 0
N.Y. Giants 8 7 15 9 6 15 = 0
Detroit 5 3 8 8 1 9 = -1
Chicago 5 4 9 10 2 12 = -3
Minnesota 6 3 9 10 2 12 = -3
San Francisco 8 4 12 11 6 17 = -5
Philadelphia 3 7 10 12 5 17 = -7
Washington 8 1 9 7 9 16 = -7
Dallas 3 3 6 8 12 20 = -14
NFC Totals 108 70 178 124 76 200 = -22