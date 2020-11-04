WEEK 9

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE
Poss Pts TD TD% FG Score Score%
Tennessee 29 165 23 79.3 3 26 89.7
Cleveland 25 144 19 76.0 4 23 92.0
Pittsburgh 28 144 19 67.9 6 25 89.3
Kansas City 31 166 20 64.5 10 30 96.8
Jacksonville 25 123 16 64.0 5 21 84.0
Buffalo 32 156 20 62.5 6 26 81.3
Baltimore 24 117 15 62.5 4 19 79.2
Houston 21 109 13 61.9 7 20 95.2
Miami 28 146 17 60.7 8 25 89.3
L.A. Chargers 22 109 13 59.1 7 20 90.9
Indianapolis 26 129 15 57.7 8 23 88.5
Las Vegas 26 134 15 57.7 10 25 96.2
Cincinnati 29 142 16 55.2 10 26 89.7
New England 23 99 12 52.2 6 18 78.3
Denver 20 87 10 50.0 6 16 80.0
N.Y. Jets 16 52 4 25.0 8 12 75.0

___

DEFENSE
Poss Pts TD TD% FG Score Score%
Denver 26 113 13 50.0 11 24 92.3
N.Y. Jets 31 130 16 51.6 6 22 71.0
L.A. Chargers 22 109 12 54.5 9 21 95.5
Jacksonville 31 151 18 58.1 9 27 87.1
Cleveland 35 181 21 60.0 11 32 91.4
New England 23 118 14 60.9 7 21 91.3
Buffalo 32 168 20 62.5 9 29 90.6
Houston 32 161 20 62.5 7 27 84.4
Pittsburgh 20 100 13 65.0 3 16 80.0
Indianapolis 18 98 12 66.7 4 16 88.9
Miami 22 110 15 68.2 2 17 77.3
Las Vegas 29 162 20 69.0 8 28 96.6
Kansas City 20 104 14 70.0 3 17 85.0
Cincinnati 29 163 21 72.4 6 27 93.1
Tennessee 26 151 21 80.8 3 24 92.3
Baltimore 16 96 13 81.3 2 15 93.8

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE
Poss Pts TD TD% FG Score Score%
Seattle 25 153 22 88.0 0 22 88.0
Tampa Bay 31 186 24 77.4 7 31 100.0
Minnesota 22 130 17 77.3 3 20 90.9
Arizona 25 144 19 76.0 4 23 92.0
Green Bay 28 160 21 75.0 4 25 89.3
San Francisco 30 165 22 73.3 5 27 90.0
Philadelphia 25 128 16 64.0 5 21 84.0
Detroit 29 148 18 62.1 7 25 86.2
New Orleans 29 153 18 62.1 9 27 93.1
Washington 21 101 13 61.9 4 17 81.0
L.A. Rams 31 158 19 61.3 9 28 90.3
Dallas 25 113 14 56.0 5 19 76.0
Carolina 26 129 14 53.8 11 25 96.2
Atlanta 30 140 16 53.3 11 27 90.0
Chicago 23 104 11 47.8 9 20 87.0
N.Y. Giants 22 89 9 40.9 9 18 81.8

___

DEFENSE
Poss Pts TD TD% FG Score Score%
Chicago 30 128 12 40.0 15 27 90.0
Arizona 27 110 12 44.4 9 21 77.8
Washington 21 100 11 52.4 8 19 90.5
N.Y. Giants 33 154 18 54.5 11 29 87.9
Minnesota 26 128 15 57.7 8 23 88.5
San Francisco 19 98 11 57.9 7 18 94.7
Carolina 29 150 17 58.6 11 28 96.6
L.A. Rams 23 112 14 60.9 5 19 82.6
Tampa Bay 23 115 14 60.9 6 20 87.0
Dallas 30 165 20 66.7 8 28 93.3
Philadelphia 26 133 18 69.2 3 21 80.8
Seattle 26 130 18 69.2 3 21 80.8
Detroit 28 152 20 71.4 4 24 85.7
Green Bay 23 138 17 73.9 6 23 100.0
Atlanta 27 147 20 74.1 3 23 85.2
New Orleans 24 148 20 83.3 3 23 95.8

___