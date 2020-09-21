https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/NFL-Redzone-15583523.php
NFL Redzone
WEEK 2
|Poss
|Pts
|TD
|TD%
|FG
|Score
|Score%
|Jacksonville
|7
|44
|6
|85.7
|1
|7
|100.0
|Tennessee
|7
|43
|6
|85.7
|1
|7
|100.0
|Cleveland
|6
|34
|5
|83.3
|0
|5
|83.3
|Houston
|5
|30
|4
|80.0
|1
|5
|100.0
|Las Vegas
|4
|24
|3
|75.0
|1
|4
|100.0
|Baltimore
|9
|48
|6
|66.7
|2
|8
|88.9
|New England
|9
|44
|6
|66.7
|1
|7
|77.8
|Pittsburgh
|8
|33
|5
|62.5
|2
|7
|87.5
|Kansas City
|7
|36
|4
|57.1
|3
|7
|100.0
|Miami
|7
|33
|4
|57.1
|1
|5
|71.4
|Buffalo
|10
|41
|5
|50.0
|2
|7
|70.0
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|30
|3
|50.0
|3
|6
|100.0
|Indianapolis
|9
|34
|4
|44.4
|2
|6
|66.7
|Denver
|7
|27
|3
|42.9
|2
|5
|71.4
|Cincinnati
|5
|20
|2
|40.0
|2
|4
|80.0
|N.Y. Jets
|4
|16
|1
|25.0
|3
|4
|100.0
___
|Poss
|Pts
|TD
|TD%
|FG
|Score
|Score%
|Pittsburgh
|7
|22
|2
|28.6
|3
|5
|71.4
|L.A. Chargers
|3
|9
|1
|33.3
|1
|2
|66.7
|Houston
|8
|40
|4
|50.0
|4
|8
|100.0
|N.Y. Jets
|11
|48
|6
|54.5
|2
|8
|72.7
|Buffalo
|7
|35
|4
|57.1
|2
|6
|85.7
|Denver
|7
|26
|4
|57.1
|2
|6
|85.7
|Cincinnati
|8
|41
|5
|62.5
|2
|7
|87.5
|Baltimore
|3
|16
|2
|66.7
|1
|3
|100.0
|Las Vegas
|3
|16
|2
|66.7
|1
|3
|100.0
|Jacksonville
|9
|44
|6
|66.7
|1
|7
|77.8
|Cleveland
|10
|55
|7
|70.0
|2
|9
|90.0
|Indianapolis
|4
|25
|3
|75.0
|1
|4
|100.0
|New England
|4
|22
|3
|75.0
|0
|3
|75.0
|Tennessee
|8
|44
|6
|75.0
|1
|7
|87.5
|Kansas City
|6
|37
|5
|83.3
|1
|6
|100.0
|Miami
|6
|35
|5
|83.3
|0
|5
|83.3
___
|Poss
|Pts
|TD
|TD%
|FG
|Score
|Score%
|Seattle
|6
|42
|6
|100.0
|0
|6
|100.0
|Tampa Bay
|6
|37
|5
|83.3
|1
|6
|100.0
|Dallas
|10
|54
|7
|70.0
|2
|9
|90.0
|Minnesota
|6
|37
|4
|66.7
|2
|6
|100.0
|Arizona
|8
|44
|5
|62.5
|3
|8
|100.0
|Atlanta
|8
|38
|5
|62.5
|2
|7
|87.5
|L.A. Rams
|10
|50
|6
|60.0
|3
|9
|90.0
|Philadelphia
|5
|26
|3
|60.0
|2
|5
|100.0
|Carolina
|7
|33
|4
|57.1
|2
|6
|85.7
|Detroit
|7
|34
|4
|57.1
|2
|6
|85.7
|San Francisco
|7
|31
|4
|57.1
|1
|5
|71.4
|Washington
|7
|30
|4
|57.1
|1
|5
|71.4
|Green Bay
|11
|52
|6
|54.5
|3
|9
|81.8
|Chicago
|6
|30
|3
|50.0
|3
|6
|100.0
|New Orleans
|6
|27
|3
|50.0
|2
|5
|83.3
|N.Y. Giants
|6
|19
|2
|33.3
|2
|4
|66.7
___
|Poss
|Pts
|TD
|TD%
|FG
|Score
|Score%
|Arizona
|7
|19
|2
|28.6
|2
|4
|57.1
|Chicago
|8
|30
|3
|37.5
|3
|6
|75.0
|Dallas
|9
|39
|4
|44.4
|4
|8
|88.9
|San Francisco
|4
|20
|2
|50.0
|2
|4
|100.0
|Washington
|8
|40
|4
|50.0
|4
|8
|100.0
|Minnesota
|10
|44
|5
|50.0
|3
|8
|80.0
|Tampa Bay
|10
|44
|5
|50.0
|3
|8
|80.0
|Detroit
|9
|45
|5
|55.6
|3
|8
|88.9
|L.A. Rams
|7
|33
|4
|57.1
|2
|6
|85.7
|N.Y. Giants
|6
|33
|4
|66.7
|2
|6
|100.0
|Seattle
|9
|42
|6
|66.7
|1
|7
|77.8
|Carolina
|7
|41
|5
|71.4
|2
|7
|100.0
|Philadelphia
|9
|51
|7
|77.8
|1
|8
|88.9
|Green Bay
|6
|40
|5
|83.3
|1
|6
|100.0
|Atlanta
|10
|65
|9
|90.0
|1
|10
|100.0
|New Orleans
|3
|20
|3
|100.0
|0
|3
|100.0
___
