NC STATE 95, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 61
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLESTON SOUTHERN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Porter
|20
|0-1
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|4
|0
|Bowser
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Anderson
|10
|1-1
|4-5
|0-0
|1
|0
|7
|Battle
|24
|4-4
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|12
|Florence
|22
|4-11
|4-8
|2-6
|1
|3
|12
|Price
|30
|5-10
|2-4
|1-5
|0
|4
|12
|Knox
|27
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|2
|Jones
|23
|3-4
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|2
|10
|J.Moore
|17
|1-5
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|2
|Edwards
|16
|2-4
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|Kormylo
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-44
|14-22
|5-30
|7
|19
|61
Percentages: FG .477, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Battle 2-2, Jones 2-3, Anderson 1-1, Knox 0-1, Florence 0-2, J.Moore 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 31 (Knox 9, Porter 6, Florence 4, Jones 4, Anderson 3, Price 3, J.Moore, Kormylo).
Steals: 6 (Price 3, Florence, J.Moore, Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NC STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bates
|13
|1-3
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|4
|4
|Funderburk
|21
|4-7
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|10
|Allen
|18
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Beverly
|25
|4-6
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|2
|13
|Daniels
|29
|11-16
|3-4
|4-10
|3
|1
|29
|Hellems
|20
|3-7
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|8
|Hayes
|18
|1-5
|2-2
|0-0
|3
|0
|4
|S.Moore
|15
|4-9
|0-4
|1-3
|1
|2
|9
|Seabron
|15
|3-3
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|7
|Dowuona
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Gibson
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Farthing
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Graham
|3
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|35-67
|14-20
|9-25
|15
|21
|95
Percentages: FG .522, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Daniels 4-5, Beverly 3-4, Hellems 2-2, Allen 1-3, S.Moore 1-3, Funderburk 0-1, Gibson 0-1, Graham 0-1, Hayes 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bates 2, Hayes).
Turnovers: 12 (Daniels 2, Funderburk 2, Hellems 2, Allen, Bates, Beverly, Gibson, Hayes, Seabron).
Steals: 18 (Hayes 4, S.Moore 4, Beverly 3, Allen 2, Daniels 2, Funderburk, Hellems, Seabron).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Charleston Southern
|31
|30
|—
|61
|NC State
|43
|52
|—
|95
.