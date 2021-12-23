NBA-leading Suns win 5th straight, beating Thunder 113-101 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Dec. 23, 2021 Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 11:52 p.m.
1 of10 Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drives past Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Phoenix. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) drives on Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Phoenix. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes the pass around Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Phoenix. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann (23) drives past Phoenix Suns guard Elfrid Payton during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Phoenix. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) drives around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Phoenix. The Suns won 113-101. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts after scoring against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Phoenix. The Suns won 113-101. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) drives on Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Phoenix. The Suns won 113-101. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Phoenix. The Suns won 113-101. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker drives past Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Phoenix. The Suns won 113-101. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) and guard Josh Giddey during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Phoenix. The Suns won 113-101. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points, Cam Johnson added 21 while making all five of his 3-point attempts and the Phoenix Suns won their fifth straight game, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-101 on Thursday night.
Booker splashed home a long 3-pointer at the third quarter buzzer to give the NBA-leading Suns an 82-69 lead after they trailed by three at halftime.