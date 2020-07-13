https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Laps-Led-Percentage-15404813.php
NASCAR Xfinity Laps Led Percentage
Through July 12
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1
|Kyle Busch
|39.5
|217
|2
|Austin Cindric
|21.1
|441
|3
|Noah Gragson
|19.3
|468
|4
|Justin Allgaier
|13.4
|319
|5
|Chase Briscoe
|11.6
|282
|6
|Jeb Burton
|10.5
|35
|7
|Ross Chastain
|7.3
|174
|8
|Harrison Burton
|6.4
|150
|9
|Brandon Jones
|4.9
|105
|10
|AJ Allmendinger
|4.8
|39
|11
|Brad Keselowski
|3.5
|7
|12
|Preston Pardus
|3.2
|2
|13
|Dale Earnhardt Jr
|2.4
|4
|14
|Ryan Sieg
|2.0
|43
|15
|Myatt Snider
|1.4
|32
|16
|Justin Haley
|1.3
|31
|17
|Michael Annett
|1.1
|24
|18
|Alex Labbe
|0.9
|19
|19
|Daniel Hemric
|0.6
|10
|20
|Jeremy Clements
|0.5
|12
|21
|Anthony Alfredo
|0.4
|5
|22
|Ray Black Jr
|0.2
|2
|23
|Joe Graf Jr
|0.2
|4
|24
|Riley Herbst
|0.2
|4
|25
|Timmy Hill
|0.0
|1
|26
|Brandon Brown
|0.0
|1
|27
|Josh Williams
|0.0
|1
