Through July 5

PCT. LAPS
1 Kyle Busch 39.5 217
2 Noah Gragson 16.4 344
3 Justin Allgaier 15.6 319
4 Austin Cindric 15.4 270
5 Chase Briscoe 13.2 275
6 Jeb Burton 12.2 35
7 Ross Chastain 8.3 169
8 Harrison Burton 6.7 135
9 Brandon Jones 5.3 105
10 AJ Allmendinger 4.8 39
11 Brad Keselowski 3.5 7
12 Preston Pardus 3.2 2
13 Dale Earnhardt Jr 2.4 4
14 Ryan Sieg 2.2 43
15 Myatt Snider 1.6 32
16 Justin Haley 1.3 28
17 Michael Annett 1.3 24
18 Alex Labbe 1.0 19
19 Daniel Hemric 0.7 10
20 Anthony Alfredo 0.5 5
21 Ray Black Jr 0.2 2
22 Joe Graf Jr 0.2 4
23 Riley Herbst 0.2 4
24 Timmy Hill 0.1 1
25 Brandon Brown 0.1 1
26 Jeremy Clements 0.1 1
27 Josh Williams 0.1 1