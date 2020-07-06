https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Laps-Led-Percentage-15389124.php
NASCAR Xfinity Laps Led Percentage
Through July 5
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1
|Kyle Busch
|39.5
|217
|2
|Noah Gragson
|16.4
|344
|3
|Justin Allgaier
|15.6
|319
|4
|Austin Cindric
|15.4
|270
|5
|Chase Briscoe
|13.2
|275
|6
|Jeb Burton
|12.2
|35
|7
|Ross Chastain
|8.3
|169
|8
|Harrison Burton
|6.7
|135
|9
|Brandon Jones
|5.3
|105
|10
|AJ Allmendinger
|4.8
|39
|11
|Brad Keselowski
|3.5
|7
|12
|Preston Pardus
|3.2
|2
|13
|Dale Earnhardt Jr
|2.4
|4
|14
|Ryan Sieg
|2.2
|43
|15
|Myatt Snider
|1.6
|32
|16
|Justin Haley
|1.3
|28
|17
|Michael Annett
|1.3
|24
|18
|Alex Labbe
|1.0
|19
|19
|Daniel Hemric
|0.7
|10
|20
|Anthony Alfredo
|0.5
|5
|21
|Ray Black Jr
|0.2
|2
|22
|Joe Graf Jr
|0.2
|4
|23
|Riley Herbst
|0.2
|4
|24
|Timmy Hill
|0.1
|1
|25
|Brandon Brown
|0.1
|1
|26
|Jeremy Clements
|0.1
|1
|27
|Josh Williams
|0.1
|1
