https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Fastest-Laps-15622432.php
NASCAR Xfinity Fastest Laps
Recommended Video:
Through Oct. 4
NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Austin Cindric
|2
|14.5
|536
|2.
|Chase Briscoe
|1
|11.9
|439
|3.
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|11.1
|410
|4.
|Noah Gragson
|3
|9.0
|334
|5.
|Ross Chastain
|8
|7.5
|277
|6.
|Harrison Burton
|9
|5.5
|205
|7.
|Brandon Jones
|5
|5.1
|187
|8.
|Kyle Busch
|68
|21.2
|171
|9.
|Justin Haley
|4
|4.6
|169
|10.
|Ryan Sieg
|6
|2.7
|101
View Comments