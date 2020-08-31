Recommended Video:

Through Aug. 30

NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Austin Cindric 1 16.9 445
2. Chase Briscoe 2 11.5 303
3. Noah Gragson 4 10.2 269
4. Justin Allgaier 7 10.1 265
5. Ross Chastain 3 6.7 176
6. Brandon Jones 9 6.3 167
7. Harrison Burton 6 6.3 165
8. Kyle Busch 68 27.0 158
9. Ryan Sieg 11 3.0 78
10. Daniel Hemric 17 3.7 70