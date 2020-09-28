https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Average-Running-Position-15603451.php
NASCAR Xfinity Average Running Position
Through Sept. 27
|RACES
|POS.
|1.
|Austin Cindric
|25
|6.179
|2.
|Chase Briscoe
|25
|7.260
|3.
|Ross Chastain
|25
|7.295
|4.
|Noah Gragson
|25
|7.423
|5.
|Justin Allgaier
|25
|8.475
|6.
|Harrison Burton
|25
|8.537
|7.
|Justin Haley
|25
|8.851
|8.
|Brandon Jones
|25
|11.456
|9.
|Michael Annett
|25
|11.645
|10.
|Riley Herbst
|25
|12.659
