NASCAR, NBC Sports launching TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR and NBC Sports are set to launch a new streaming service that will include exclusive motorsports events and an extensive library of archived documentaries and films.

TrackPass will offer more motorsports options, including the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, as well as NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying sessions for its half of the schedule. TrackPass also will expand its coverage of IMSA.

TrackPass is part of the NBC Sports Gold service and is expected to debut in December.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports