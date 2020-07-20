Recommended Video:

Through July 19

PCT. LAPS
1. Ben Rhodes 89.8 846
2. Todd Gilliland 89.6 844
3. Austin Hill 86.3 813
4. Grant Enfinger 82.3 775
5. Christian Eckes 77.5 730
6. Brett Moffitt 77.2 727
7. Tyler Ankrum 71.4 673
8. Raphael Lessard 71.0 669
9. Johnny Sauter 70.4 663
10. Matt Crafton 70.3 662