https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Laps-in-Top-15-15357564.php
NASCAR-Gander Outdoors Truck Laps in Top 15
Recommended Video:
Through June 21
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Austin Hill
|94.6
|609
|2.
|Ben Rhodes
|90.8
|585
|3.
|Todd Gilliland
|87.7
|565
|4.
|Johnny Sauter
|82.5
|531
|5.
|Sheldon Creed
|81.2
|523
|6.
|Ross Chastain
|79.2
|510
|7.
|Grant Enfinger
|78.7
|507
|8.
|Matt Crafton
|71.6
|461
|9.
|Brett Moffitt
|71.6
|461
|10.
|Raphael Lessard
|70.5
|454
View Comments