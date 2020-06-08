Recommended Video:

Through June 7

PCT. LAPS
1. Austin Hill 93.3 476
2. Ben Rhodes 90.4 461
3. Brett Moffitt 86.7 442
4. Todd Gilliland 86.1 439
5. Johnny Sauter 84.7 432
6. Sheldon Creed 82.2 419
7. Grant Enfinger 76.3 389
8. Ross Chastain 74.1 378
9. Raphael Lessard 73.5 375
10. Matt Crafton 70.2 358