Through Oct. 18

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Brett Moffitt 4 11.00 228
2. Kyle Busch 76 38.90 216
3. Sheldon Creed 1 9.10 188
4. Zane Smith 3 7.90 164
5. Austin Hill 2 5.70 119
6. Ben Rhodes 7 5.50 113
7. Grant Enfinger 5 4.90 102
8. Matt Crafton 6 4.60 96
9. Christian Eckes 9 4.40 92
10. Todd Gilliland 10 3.20 67