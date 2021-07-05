NASCAR Cup Series Fastest Laps

Through July 4 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps: POS. PCT. LAPS 1. Kyle Larson 2 18.1 722 2. Martin Truex Jr 7 8.5 339 3. Denny Hamlin 1 7.7 306 4. William Byron 3 6.2 246 5. Chase Elliott 6 5.4 214 6. Kyle Busch 4 4.6 184 7. Brad Keselowski 10 4.6 183 8. Alex Bowman 11 4.1 165 9. Ryan Blaney 8 3.7 146 10. Joey Logano 5 3.2 126 More for youSportsFormer UConn standout Gabby Williams makes French Olympic...By Doug BonjourSportsTwitter reacts as UConn lands Bristol's Donovan ClinganBy Paul Doyle