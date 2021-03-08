NASCAR Cup Series Fastest Laps

Through March 7 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps: POS. PCT. LAPS 1. Kyle Larson 3 12.0 82 2. William Byron 11 9.6 66 3. Martin Truex Jr 8 9.5 65 4. Brad Keselowski 2 9.3 64 5. Chase Elliott 4 6.3 43 6. Kurt Busch 10 5.8 40 7. Chris Buescher 16 5.7 39 8. Christopher Bell 5 4.4 30 9. Denny Hamlin 1 3.4 23 10. Bubba Wallace 20 3.1 21 More for youSportsNWHL reschedules 2021 Isobel Cup Playoffs after February...By Maggie VanoniSportsUConn's Isaiah Whaley named Big East co-Defensive Player...By David Borges