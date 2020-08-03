Recommended Video:

Through Aug. 2

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Kevin Harvick 1 9.2 422
2. Ryan Blaney 4 8.1 375
3. Martin Truex Jr 7 8.1 373
4. Chase Elliott 5 8.0 370
5. Brad Keselowski 2 6.8 314
6. Denny Hamlin 3 6.6 304
7. Alex Bowman 11 5.9 271
8. Joey Logano 6 4.8 223
9. Kyle Busch 10 4.8 219
10. Aric Almirola 8 4.4 204