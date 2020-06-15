https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Cup-Series-Fastest-Laps-15341237.php
NASCAR Cup Series Fastest Laps
Recommended Video:
Through June 14
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Chase Elliott
|2
|9.9
|311
|2.
|Kevin Harvick
|1
|9.7
|303
|3.
|Martin Truex Jr
|6
|8.7
|271
|4.
|Alex Bowman
|8
|8.0
|252
|5.
|Ryan Blaney
|5
|6.6
|207
|6.
|Brad Keselowski
|4
|6.1
|191
|7.
|Joey Logano
|3
|5.6
|174
|8.
|Kyle Busch
|9
|4.5
|142
|9.
|Denny Hamlin
|7
|4.5
|142
|10.
|Erik Jones
|18
|3.6
|112
View Comments