N.Y. Yankees-Toronto Runs

Yankees second. Gio Urshela doubles to shallow left field. Brett Gardner singles to shallow infield. Gio Urshela to third. Miguel Andujar reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Brett Gardner to third. Gio Urshela scores. Throwing error by T.J. Zeuch. Tyler Wade reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Miguel Andujar to second. Brett Gardner out at home. DJ LeMahieu walks. Tyler Wade to second. Miguel Andujar to third. Aaron Judge strikes out swinging. Gleyber Torres grounds out to shallow infield, Santiago Espinal to Rowdy Tellez.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Yankees 1, Blue jays 0.

Yankees third. Giancarlo Stanton singles to shallow right field. Gary Sanchez pops out to shallow left field to Bo Bichette. Gio Urshela homers to left field. Giancarlo Stanton scores. Brett Gardner grounds out to first base to Rowdy Tellez. Miguel Andujar flies out to shallow center field to Cavan Biggio.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 3, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays third. Rowdy Tellez grounds out to shortstop, Gleyber Torres to DJ LeMahieu. Santiago Espinal walks. Reese McGuire doubles to right field. Santiago Espinal scores. Marcus Semien singles to shallow left field. Reese McGuire to third. Bo Bichette reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Marcus Semien out at second. Reese McGuire scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Bo Bichette out at second.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 3, Blue jays 2.

Blue jays fifth. Rowdy Tellez grounds out to second base, DJ LeMahieu to Michael King. Santiago Espinal singles to shortstop. Reese McGuire doubles to deep left field. Santiago Espinal to third. Marcus Semien grounds out to shallow infield, Tyler Wade to DJ LeMahieu. Santiago Espinal scores. Bo Bichette strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 3, Blue jays 3.

Blue jays sixth. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to shallow left field. Randal Grichuk singles to shallow center field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Cavan Biggio flies out to Aaron Judge. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Randal Grichuk out at second. Rowdy Tellez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 4, Yankees 3.

Yankees seventh. Rougned Odor singles to right field. Giancarlo Stanton homers to right field. Rougned Odor scores. Gary Sanchez singles to shallow center field. Gio Urshela singles to shallow left field. Gary Sanchez to second. Brett Gardner out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Reese McGuire to Marcus Semien. Gio Urshela to second. Gary Sanchez to third. Miguel Andujar grounds out to shallow infield, Tim Mayza to Rowdy Tellez. Chris Gittens pinch-hitting for Tyler Wade. Chris Gittens singles to right field. Gio Urshela scores. Gary Sanchez scores. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Rowdy Tellez.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 7, Blue jays 4.

Yankees ninth. Gary Sanchez walks. Gio Urshela strikes out swinging. Brett Gardner walks. Gary Sanchez to second. Miguel Andujar walks. Chris Gittens out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Cavan Biggio. Brett Gardner to third. Gary Sanchez scores. DJ LeMahieu strikes out swinging.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 8, Blue jays 4.