Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu doubles to deep left center field. Anthony Rizzo doubles to deep left field. DJ LeMahieu scores. Aaron Judge singles to shallow center field. Anthony Rizzo to third. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to shortstop. Aaron Judge out at second. Anthony Rizzo scores. Joey Gallo flies out to right center field to Juan Lagares.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 2, Angels 0.

Angels fourth. Shohei Ohtani called out on strikes. Phil Gosselin singles to center field. Jared Walsh singles to right field. Phil Gosselin to third. Jo Adell singles to shallow left field. Jared Walsh to second. Phil Gosselin scores. Brandon Marsh flies out to deep center field to Brett Gardner. Jo Adell to second. Jared Walsh to third. Max Stassi walks. Jack Mayfield homers to left field. Max Stassi scores. Jo Adell scores. Jared Walsh scores. Juan Lagares singles to right center field. David Fletcher flies out to right field to Aaron Judge.

5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 5, Yankees 2.

Yankees fifth. Gary Sanchez flies out to left field to Jo Adell. Brett Gardner walks. Andrew Velazquez strikes out swinging. DJ LeMahieu singles to deep right field. Brett Gardner scores. Anthony Rizzo singles to center field, advances to 2nd. DJ LeMahieu to third. Fielding error by Brandon Marsh. Aaron Judge singles to second base. Anthony Rizzo to third. DJ LeMahieu scores. Giancarlo Stanton singles to center field. Aaron Judge to third. Anthony Rizzo scores. Joey Gallo strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Yankees 5, Angels 5.

Angels fifth. Shohei Ohtani homers to right field. Phil Gosselin lines out to right center field to Aaron Judge. Jared Walsh called out on strikes. Jo Adell called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 6, Yankees 5.

Angels sixth. Brandon Marsh grounds out to shortstop, Andrew Velazquez to Anthony Rizzo. Max Stassi doubles to deep left field. Jack Mayfield pops out to shallow infield to Gio Urshela. Juan Lagares triples to deep right field. Max Stassi scores. David Fletcher flies out to left center field to Joey Gallo.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 7, Yankees 5.

Yankees seventh. Anthony Rizzo walks. Aaron Judge called out on strikes. Giancarlo Stanton homers to center field. Anthony Rizzo scores. Joey Gallo strikes out swinging. Gio Urshela strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 7, Angels 7.

Angels eighth. Brandon Marsh singles to right field. Max Stassi grounds out to shallow infield, Gio Urshela to Anthony Rizzo. Brandon Marsh to second. Jack Mayfield grounds out to shortstop, Tyler Wade to Anthony Rizzo. Brandon Marsh to third. Juan Lagares singles to deep left field, tagged out at second, Joey Gallo to DJ LeMahieu. Brandon Marsh scores.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 8, Yankees 7.