N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1
|Los Angeles
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Goodwin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maybin lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner cf
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Thaiss 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Frazier rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Hermosillo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Romine c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|New York
|030
|102
|03x
|—
|9
DP_Los Angeles 0, New York 1. LOB_Los Angeles 3, New York 3. 2B_Gardner (26). HR_Calhoun (32), LeMahieu (25), Gardner (26), Maybin (9), Frazier (12). SB_Gregorius (2).
|Los Angeles
|Heaney L,4-6
|5
|5
|6
|6
|3
|8
|Anderson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Middleton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Del Pozo
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Jewell
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|Tanaka W,11-8
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Gearrin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Heaney pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:39. A_42,056 (47,309).
