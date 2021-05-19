N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 4

DP_New York 1, Texas 1. LOB_New York 8, Texas 5. 2B_Urshela (7), Sánchez (3), LeMahieu (6), Odor (1), Calhoun (4), Heim (4), Ibáñez (1). HR_Solak (8). SB_García (5). SF_LeMahieu (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Taillon 4 1-3 6 4 4 2 3 Peralta W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 Loaisiga H,5 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Green H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0 Chapman S,10-10 1 1 0 0 0 3

Texas Foltynewicz L,1-4 3 2-3 7 5 5 1 1 Allard 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 1 Wood 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 de Geus 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 1 Martin 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Peralta pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

WP_de Geus.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:31. A_26,522 (40,300).