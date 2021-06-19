N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 5

DP_Oakland 1, New York 0. LOB_Oakland 9, New York 7. 2B_Frazier 2 (8). HR_Kemp (4), M.Chapman (8), Sánchez (11), Urshela (9). SB_Andrus (5), Olson (1). S_Gardner (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Bassitt 6 6 2 2 2 7 Smith H,4 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 Petit BS,2-4 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Luzardo L,2-4 1-3 1 3 3 2 0 Romo 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

New York Germán 4 7 4 4 2 6 Cortes Jr. 3 1 0 0 1 3 Green W,2-4 1 0 0 0 0 3 A.Chapman S,15-17 1 2 1 1 1 2

Germán pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

WP_Bassitt.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:14. A_23,985 (47,309).