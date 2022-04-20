N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 3

E_Hutchison (1). DP_New York 1, Detroit 0. LOB_New York 4, Detroit 8. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (3), Judge (4), Rizzo (2), Candelario (3), H.Castro (1). HR_Rizzo (4). SB_Rizzo (2). S_Higashioka (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Severino 5 7 1 1 2 3 Green W,1-1 1 3 2 2 1 2 Loáisiga H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Holmes H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2 Chapman S,3-3 1 1 0 0 0 0

Detroit Rodriguez 6 4 3 3 1 5 Hutchison L,0-1 1-3 1 1 0 1 0 Fulmer 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Jiménez 1 1 1 1 0 2 Foley 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:06. A_17,268 (41,083).